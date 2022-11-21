Semi driver injured in crash on I-380 in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash that blocked the two left lanes on Interstate 380 Monday morning in Waterloo.

Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. when a semi driver failed to maintain control while going through a curve of the intersection with E Mitchell Avenue.

Officers said the semi-trailer hit the pylons for the electronic message board, destroying the trailer and causing the semi to roll on its side in the northbound lanes of traffic.

As of 9 a.m. crews still have the two left lanes both northbound and southbound blocked while crews continue to clean up the area.

