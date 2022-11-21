Rolling into the future, McGrath Auto is looking to hire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - McGrath Auto is a locally-owned and family run business that’s four generations strong. Their key is treating employees like family.

“Our big thing is honestly our core values and that fits. So, do the right thing, be humbly confident, pursue growth relentlessly and have fun. If you are a character fit, we would love to train you and teach you to do the job,” said Jaymie McGrath, Organizational Development Director, McGrath Auto.

“My first ever real job. I started off really young, and I got to develop and mature with this organization. It has been so rewarding and awesome,” said Carter Kloubec, Business Manager.

They have multiple jobs available, with different skill sets and opportunities.

“We have a couple of sales positions available, automotive technician and a couple of other positions like a receptionist, admin assistant.” and a few things along those lines as well,” said McGrath.

They have employee pricing on cars, services, parts and on their power sports. They have salaried jobs also offering commission and sign-on bonuses.

“I would say our standard hourly rates are right in line with the average or above average, so we have people making quite a bit of money,” continues McGrath.

They are excited about the comeback of the Camaro and are looking for those who want to sell it or service it. They can train you for either.

“We do have entry level technicians that can learn and train as an apprentice with our master certified technicians, so we do a lot of training in house,” McGrath added.

Their product line is diverse, with Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Kia and Hyundai, and they want people with personalities just as diverse.

“People like to buy cars from people they like and work with people they like,” McGrath added.

Along with Cedar Rapids, McGrath Auto has dealerships in Iowa City, Davenport and Dubuque.

To apply visit, https://www.mcgrathauto.com/employment/index.htm

