Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

‘Operation Give Birds’ helps feed 1,200 families in four cities in eastern Iowa

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Giving Crew held its sixth annual Operation Give Birds today, expanding this year into four cities across Eastern Iowa and providing more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

While the Thanksgiving meal program started as a prank, it’s grown into a true holiday tradition.

“So, in 2017, a friend of ours had this information put on Craigslist, saying he was gonna give turkeys out at Thanksgiving time,” Nick Dusil, Iowa Giving Crew’s president, said. “And we raised enough money to provide meals that year, and then we just continue to grow ever since.”

Noah Hargrafen who volunteers with Iowa Giving Crew said “We used to do it at Newbo, and it wasn’t super big. You’re handing out meals and we thought it was like a nice thing, but we didn’t realize that it was gonna become this whole big thing.” Noah Hargrafen, a volunteer, said. “Now that it’s here, it’s, oh it’s so great.”

”These Thanksgiving meals are, you know, anywhere from $70 to $80 apiece. We’ve had lots of people reach out to us and say they just don’t have the money to pay for the meal, or barely pay for the fuel to get here to pick up the meal,” Dusil said. “We’re just trying to help out anywhere we can, so these meals are going to go a long way.”

“It’s a very valuable service it helps everybody out it helps many people,” Bruce German, a meal recipient, said.

“The community continues to support organizations that are helping fill gaps, and our community is stronger when we all get involved together and make things happen,” Dusil said.

”I think everybody can do a little something to help their community,” Hargrafen said. “It doesn’t have to be this large, but everybody is capable of doing good and helping in their community. And it’s so worth it if you do.”

For more information about Iowa Giving Crew you can check out their website.

To donate, you can give through Paypal, follow that link to find a mailing address, or through Venmo @Iowa-GivingCrew.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released

Latest News

Xavier’s Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
Xavier's Dave Gearhart has served as a statistician for 50 years
Judith Takes.
Cedar Rapids woman credits massage therapist with saving her life
Fire training in Hiawatha.
Hiawatha Fire Department takes on active training
The Marshall County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Marshalltown celebrates courthouse rededication after damaging tornado, derecho