No. 20 Creighton women bounce N. Iowa 85-66 behind Rosniek

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points and Lauren Jensen scored 19 and 20th-ranked Creighton controlled from the outset in an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa.

With the exception of a little more than two-minute span early, the Bluejays held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again.

Maya McDermott scored 14 points and reserve Ryley Goebel scored 14 for Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

