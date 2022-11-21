Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Nice week ahead, look for 40s this afternoon

Plan on a pretty nice week overall. We'll have plenty of sunshine today with highs generally in the 40s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that we are coming out of the coldest November stretch since 2014, it’s quite stunning how nice the 40s really do feel. We’ll have plenty of 40s coming up this week, including today. The exception may be in far northeast Iowa where upper 30s are likely. Plenty of sunshine is expected for everybody today and tomorrow. By Wednesday, clouds start to build up ahead of a very weak system that may affect parts of the area on Thanksgiving. At this point, it looks weak enough to have little, if any, impact on travel. Behind that system, more 40s are likely right through the weekend. Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Festival of Trees.
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off
Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium
Iowa edges Minnesota 13-10 to keep Floyd, control B1G West

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
A few scattered clouds are possible Monday.
Quiet start to the week as temperatures creep higher
A few scattered clouds are possible Monday.
First Alert Forecast
Winds ease for the next few days.
First Alert Forecast - Sunday evening, November 20