Iowa State Patrol reminds Iowans to drive responsibly ahead of holiday
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowa drivers to drive responsibly after citing a driver for speeding and charging them with operating while intoxicated.
In a Facebook post, troopers shared images showing the driver, just north of Spencer, Iowa, was clocked at 91 mph.
It comes just ahead of a busy holiday for travel. AAA reports about 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season. That’s nearing a return to pre-pandemic numbers.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.