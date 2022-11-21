Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol reminds Iowans to drive responsibly ahead of holiday

The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowa drivers to drive responsibly after citing a driver for...
The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowa drivers to drive responsibly after citing a driver for speeding and charging them with operating while intoxicated.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is reminding Iowa drivers to drive responsibly after citing a driver for speeding and charging them with operating while intoxicated.

In a Facebook post, troopers shared images showing the driver, just north of Spencer, Iowa, was clocked at 91 mph.

It comes just ahead of a busy holiday for travel. AAA reports about 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season. That’s nearing a return to pre-pandemic numbers.

From District 6 - Spencer This weekend, Trooper Erdmann stopped this driver just north of Spencer! The driver was not...

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Monday, November 21, 2022

