Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Campbell wins Player of the Week after victory over Minnesota

FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 victory at Minnesota on Saturday.

The Big Ten Conference office made the announcement on Monday, pointing to two late-game turnovers Campbell forced.

With just over five minutes left in the game, Campbell forced a fumble inside the Iowa 10-yard line. The fumble was recovered by teammate Deontae Craig.

Campbell also intercepted a pass on Minnesota’s next possession, which turned into the game-winning field goal with 28 seconds left to play.

The Cedar Falls-native finished the game with 10 tackles. He leads the Big Ten with 110 tackles on the season. It’s his second straight season recording more than 100 tackles.

The Hawkeyes will end the regular season on Friday, hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Festival of Trees.
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Dylan McGivern, 10, Dysart, will...
Dysart 10-year-old named Kid Captain for Nebraska at Iowa game
Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont...
Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62
Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium
Iowa edges Minnesota 13-10 to keep Floyd, control B1G West
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tevaun Smith (4) tries to avoid Iowa State Cyclones defensive back...
Annual Cy-Hawk football game between Hawkeyes, Cyclones extended through 2027