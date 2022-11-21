Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Campbell wins Player of the Week after victory over Minnesota

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 victory at Minnesota on Saturday.

The Big Ten Conference office made the announcement on Monday, pointing to two late-game turnovers Campbell forced.

With just over five minutes left in the game, Campbell forced a fumble inside the Iowa 10-yard line. The fumble was recovered by teammate Deontae Craig.

Campbell also intercepted a pass on Minnesota’s next possession, which turned into the game-winning field goal with 28 seconds left to play.

The Cedar Falls-native finished the game with 10 tackles. He leads the Big Ten with 110 tackles on the season. It’s his second straight season recording more than 100 tackles.

The Hawkeyes will end the regular season on Friday, hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

