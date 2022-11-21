Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa farmers balance high commodity prices, rising costs

Farmers deal with tight margins at times and crop insurance could provide security.
Farmers deal with tight margins at times and crop insurance could provide security.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTIV) - The financial bottom line for farmers is ever-changing. And, although commodity prices are high, farmers face rising operational costs.

In Iowa, the Farm Bureau says farmers benefitted from an overall solid harvest, and high commodity prices. But, fuel and fertilizer costs are skyrocketing. Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson says he is constantly talking to lawmakers in Washington about the upcoming Farm Bill, and why he thinks it is critical for farmers to have subsidies like crop insurance.

“Our number one priority, right there is to make sure that we have adequate crop insurance availability to producers across the state. That’s, that’s really the number one reliance that we have, as far as a floor or stability into this industry,” said Johnson.

Johnson said fertilizer and fuel costs have resulted in, at times, a 300% increase in operating costs. He said when production dips, farmers see the pinch quickly. The one thing that is holding the line is high commodity prices.

“The bright spot right now is that the commodity prices are the, it does allow cash flows to happen currently at these levels. But you know, that it is a commodity, and it is traded daily, and farmers aren’t in charge of the prices that we get, we’re simply offered the prices,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they are continuing to encourage young people to get into farming as the workforce continues to age. He realizes the impact farmers have on the food supply of the entire world.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Takes.
‘Out of the blue’: massage leads to cancer diagnosis for Cedar Rapids woman
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Festival of Trees.
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off

Latest News

Donna Lavoie
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
54 million expected to travel during Thanksgiving
54 million expected to travel during Thanksgiving
Area Ambulance Service in Cedar Rapids donated a vehicle Monday to try and save lives in Ukraine.
Area Ambulance Service donates vehicle to save lives in Ukraine
TSA Eastern Iowa Airport
Eastern Iowa Airport on track for second busiest year