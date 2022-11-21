Eastern Iowa Airport on track for second busiest year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the Eastern Iowa Airport(CID) expect travel for the holiday season to be busy this year.

“When comparing available seats in the market for the same Thanksgiving travel period in 2019 (Monday – Thursday), compared to this year, we have 8 percent more seats this year,” said Marty Lenss, CID director. “In addition, we are seeing much larger aircraft than in 2019. The average number of seats per departure is at 109 per flight. In 2019 that number was 78 seats per flight.”

The airport has given some tips to travelers that hope to ease the flying experience:

Arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your departure. Even though CID is smaller than O’Hare International Airport, if you are here early, you can relax on the concourse at one of the airport’s restaurants/bars: The High Porch and Cedar Ridge Barrel Room.

Check the TSA website: https://www.tsa.gov/travel to read about travel tips for going through security checkpoint (the 3-1-1- liquid rule still applies), and what is allowed in your carry-on or checked luggage.

CID offers full-service valet parking: Go to https://flycid.com/valet-parking/ to reserve the curbside service.

When you are picking up a passenger – park for FREE in the airport’s cell phone waiting lot. Watch for the signage when you enter the airport, it is located kitty-corner from the “In Transit” statue of running people.

For flight delays and cancellations, it is always best to monitor your airline website. Sign up for their email or text alerts for the latest information.

And, finally, pack your patience. Travel can be stressful and even more so at the holidays. Everyone at the airport is working to ensure you have a pleasant experience and safe travel.

