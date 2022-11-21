Show You Care
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy

Donna Lavoie
Donna Lavoie(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Nov. 17th, police were called to Lincoln Elementary School after staff found a gummy inside a student’s lunch pail.

The student told school staff that his mother gives the gummy to him once in the morning and that he is to take a second one after lunch.

Officials used a THC testing strip and found the gummy was positive for THC. 51-year-old Donna Lavoie was contacted and she came to the school. Lavoie informed police that it was a THC gummy that she bought from a store in Dubuque that she gives to help with her child’s “behavioral issues.”

Lavoie was charged with Child Endangerment.

