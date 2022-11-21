Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62.

The Hawkeyes came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points but were held to a season low in scoring. No other Iowa player but Clark scored in double figures.

Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go.

Nikki Baird had 13 points for Belmont. Sydni Harvey and Madison Bartley each had 11.

Iowa improved to 4-1 while Belmont fell to 1-3.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.