Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Clark scores 33 as No. 4 Iowa women defeat Belmont 73-62

Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont...
Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62.(Iowa Athletics)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62.

The Hawkeyes came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points but were held to a season low in scoring. No other Iowa player but Clark scored in double figures.

Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go.

Nikki Baird had 13 points for Belmont. Sydni Harvey and Madison Bartley each had 11.

Iowa improved to 4-1 while Belmont fell to 1-3.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released

Latest News

Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium
Iowa edges Minnesota 13-10 to keep Floyd, control B1G West
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tevaun Smith (4) tries to avoid Iowa State Cyclones defensive back...
Annual Cy-Hawk football game between Hawkeyes, Cyclones extended through 2027
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa visits Minnesota with Big Ten West in play, and the pig
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero