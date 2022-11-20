A very cold Sunday morning, but slightly warmer in the afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a brutally cold morning for people heading to church across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Wind chills are even colder in the single digits and single digits below zero. However, we’ll also wake up to lots of sunshine outside the window after sunrise. We’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky today with highs warmer than the last few days, but still below normal, in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be much warmer than the last two nights in the mid-20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday will be even warmer than today in with highs in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. The warm up will continue through the middle of the week with highs in the 40s through Thanksgiving. However, our next chance for precipitation is on Turkey day with a rain snow mix possible.

