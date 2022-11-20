Tanager Place holding second annual wreath auction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The LGBTQ+ Youth Center at Tanager Place is holding a wreath auction to raise money for its mission.

67 wreaths are up for grabs. Most were decorated by local businesses and the themes range from Dolly Parton to the Chicago Cubs. One wreath decorated by the Map Room featured toys that had been left behind in the restaurant.

Lori Ampey, the Center’s Director, said the money from the auction will be used to support programs.

“We use it for different activities and field trips and things that we do throughout the year,” Ampey said.

Ampey added that providing a safe space for these kids was especially important during the holiday season.

“It’s very tough around the holidays, you know, especially if you don’t have a supportive family, so many of the kids don’t have supportive families,” Ampey said. “This time of year I see a lot of kids that are attempting suicide, for sure.”

Ampey added there were other factors that made this year difficult.

“I think just with the laws and the school and the bathrooms and the sports, I think, you know, the kids felt a little—kind of took a little beating,” Ampey said.

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that banned transgender women from competing in girls’ sports.

Ampey said the goal is to raise $5,000. The auction closes on December 3.

“This is a way to get involved and show the kids that there are people out there that care about them,” Ampey said.

