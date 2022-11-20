‘Rudolph’s Return’ makes a return at History Center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The History Center in Cedar Rapids got into the Christmas Spirit on Saturday.

It showed off some local history with its ‘Rudolph’s Return’ display. The original display was called ‘Rudolph’s Retreat,’ and brought holiday spirit to the Armstrong Department Store for decades until it closed in 1991.

Along with the festive displays there was also live music, sleigh rides, and kids could get their picture taken with Santa.



“I cannot tell you how people come through here today, it’s been kind of crazy. We’ve had hundreds of people come in, they remember exactly what it was like when they were little ones, seeing those for the first time,” James Wright, the History Center’s executive director, said. “And now they’re bringing their kids or their grandkids. This is heartwarming.”

The display will be up until New Year’s Eve.

