Quiet start to the week as temperatures creep higher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are headed toward a mostly quiet Thanksgiving week, with one small exception.

The first half of the week has temperatures warming slowly from a high near 40 on Monday into the upper 40s for many by Wednesday. Bouts of scattered clouds will be possible at times, but lots of sunshine should be found during the day.

Thanksgiving still carries a slight chance for rain or snow, but at this point, it looks unlikely to hamper any holiday plans. We’ll, as always, be keeping a close eye on this time period, so please check back for additional updates over the next couple of days.

Temperatures dip for Black Friday, but recover by the weekend. The tail-end of our 9-day forecast carries a chance for some rain showers.

