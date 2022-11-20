Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Quiet start to the week as temperatures creep higher

Another day with a fair amount of sunshine to kick off the shortened work week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are headed toward a mostly quiet Thanksgiving week, with one small exception.

The first half of the week has temperatures warming slowly from a high near 40 on Monday into the upper 40s for many by Wednesday. Bouts of scattered clouds will be possible at times, but lots of sunshine should be found during the day.

Thanksgiving still carries a slight chance for rain or snow, but at this point, it looks unlikely to hamper any holiday plans. We’ll, as always, be keeping a close eye on this time period, so please check back for additional updates over the next couple of days.

Temperatures dip for Black Friday, but recover by the weekend. The tail-end of our 9-day forecast carries a chance for some rain showers.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Name of child killed in Onslow fire released

Latest News

A few scattered clouds are possible Monday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, November 20
A very cold Sunday morning, but slightly warmer in the afternoon
A very cold Sunday morning, but slightly warmer in the afternoon
Thanksgiving turkeys
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, November 19