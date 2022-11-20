No. 7 Iowa State women roll past Columbia 99-76, move to 4-0

Show You Care
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 7 Iowa State rolled past Columbia 99-76 to improve to 4-0.

Joens made 9 of 14 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, while recording the 52nd double-double of her college career. Stephanie Soares added 15 points for Iowa State on 7-of-10 shooting. Emily Ryan finished with 13 points.

Abbey Hsu led Columbia with 24 points. Iowa State seized control early, hitting five of its first six shots and jumping to an 11-3 lead. A 3-pointer from Joens extended the margin to 24-11.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

