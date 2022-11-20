Name of child killed in Onslow fire released

ONSLOW, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in Jones County have released the name of a child who died in a fire on Friday morning.

Geniyah Morgan, 10, was the fatal victim of the fire. Morgan was a fifth-grade student in the Midland School District.

Officials say crews responded to the 200 block of Summit Street at approximately 4:29 am. There was reportedly one adult and five children in the home. An additional 911 call also indicated that one of the children was trapped inside the home.

Fire personnel made multiple attempts to reach Morgan but were unsuccessful due to the intensity of the fire and heat on both floors of the residence.

The adult and four children were able to self-extricate. They were taken to the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa for treatment of minor smoke and heat-related injuries. All have since been released from hospital care.

The house is a total loss.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen, and are calling it accidental in nature.

The death in Onslow was part of an especially deadly week statewide, where eight total people were killed in four fires. Six of the victims were children.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.