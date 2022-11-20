Show You Care
Marshalltown celebrates courthouse rededication after damaging tornado, derecho

The Marshall County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
The Marshall County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Over four years after a destructive EF-3 tornado caused significant damage, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors for a public rededication ceremony on Saturday.

Television station KCCI reports that the courthouse still has additional renovation and interior construction to be completed before a targeted opening date of February 2023. Certain aspects are being modernized, while other parts will retain their classic architectural styles.

The courthouse suffered severe damage to its iconic clocktower dome in the storm, as well as sustaining other damage. The building sustained additional damage in the August 2020 derecho which cut across the center of the state.

An EF-3 tornado hit Marshalltown on July 19 causing damage to many buildings and homes in town....
An EF-3 tornado hit Marshalltown on July 19 causing damage to many buildings and homes in town.
Read the original story on KCCI's website

