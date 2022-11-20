Show You Care
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off

Crowds of people enjoyed the return of the Festival of Trees in Cedar Rapids.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands of people enjoyed the return of the Festival of Trees today in Cedar Rapids.

Surrounded by local musicians and holiday vendors, dozens of decorated trees are set up inside Hawkeye Downs ready to be bid on.

The silent auction event is a fundraiser for two organizations-- local chapters of The National Alliance on Mental Illness and United We March, which serves immigrant and refugee families

Winners get a beautiful tree to display in their home or business.

Event Manager Brittany Barnhart said “It makes me feel really good just having so many people from the community be excited to be here wanting to come out get in the festive spirit support small businesses also just it’s just amazing.”

The festival of Trees will continue tomorrow from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

