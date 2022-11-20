Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Day’s 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa’s rout of South Dakota

The University of Northern Iowa Panthers football team takes the field at the UNI-Dome on...
The University of Northern Iowa Panthers football team takes the field at the UNI-Dome on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday.

The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.

The Panthers (6-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley) had 593 yards of total offense.

South Dakota (3-8, 2-6) managed only 236 yards of total offense.

Northern Iowa’s Matthew Cook made three field goals to establish the school and MVFC record for most career field goals with 67.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning.
One child dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CRCSD interim superintendent gave sermon against teaching evolution and has beliefs creating...
Religious beliefs creating concern over CRCSD interim superintendent’s ability to perform job
Dimione Walker smiles while leaving the courtroom after being convicted of killing Michael...
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing

Latest News

The University of Northern Iowa Panthers football team takes the field at the UNI-Dome on...
Northern Iowa falls to #1 South Dakota St. on last-second field goal
University of Northern Iowa Panthers football helmet.
Day throws 5 TD passes, UNI hangs on against So. Illinois
Sergio Morancy scores a touchdown for UNI
Williams runs for 4 TDs; N. Iowa beats Missouri St. 41-20
UNI Logo
Day accounts for 4 TDs as Northern Iowa routs Utah Tech