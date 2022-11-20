Day’s 5 TD passes lead Northern Iowa’s rout of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score, leading Northern Iowa’s 58-14 rout of South Dakota on Saturday.

The six total touchdowns — all in the first half — were Day’s career high. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 280 yards. His touchdown passes were spread among five receivers. Sergio Morancy had four catches for 135 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.

The Panthers (6-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley) had 593 yards of total offense.

South Dakota (3-8, 2-6) managed only 236 yards of total offense.

Northern Iowa’s Matthew Cook made three field goals to establish the school and MVFC record for most career field goals with 67.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.