Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar Falls Fire Department stresses heat safety after multiple Northeastern Iowans died from fire last week

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the State Fire Marshall, 7 people died because of fires in Northeastern Iowa during the last week. Therefore, the Cedar Falls Fire Department is emphasizing fire Safety.

First, it’s important to have smoke alarms in each bedroom, on every floor of your home, and outside each sleeping area. It’s also important not to paint the smoke alarms, which can keep the alarms from working. All smoke alarms in your house should also be programmed to go off if one alarm goes off. Remember, you should replace the batteries in all your alarms each year and get new smoke alarms every decade.

During the winter, incorrectly using space heaters can also cause fires. Make sure everything that can burn is 3 feet or more away from your space heater. This includes curtains and tablecloths. Space heaters should also be kept on a flat and solid surface. Get a space heater that has an automatic shut off switch that will turn off the heater if it gets too hot. Checking your heater for any damaged plugs or cords is also important. Space heaters should never be plugged into an extension cord, only into wall outlets.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning. The...
4 house fires kill 8 in Iowa over five day span

Latest News

A very cold Sunday morning, but slightly warmer in the afternoon
A very cold Sunday morning, but slightly warmer in the afternoon
Armstrong Department Store display at the History Center.
‘Rudolph’s Return’ makes a return at History Center
Festival of Trees.
Festival of Trees returns in Cedar Rapids after two years off
Tanager Place wreath sale.
Tanager Place holding second annual wreath auction