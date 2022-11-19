Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa’s final two games of the 2022 season went down to the wire.

Undefeated Williamsburg’s stifling defense helped them against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, but couldn’t establish enough offensive momentum. The Raiders fell 10-6 in the 2A title game

“They played their hearts out and gave us a chance,” said Williamsburg head coach Curt Ritchie.

In the 3A title game, undefeated Mount Vernon took on No. 1 seed and defending champions Harlan.

The Mustangs had the Cyclones on the ropes through three quarters, but 23 unanswered points from Harlan crushed Mount Vernon, who fell 30-23.

“They didn’t expect us to punch them in the mouth like we did we battled every play,” said Henry Ryan, who filled in as the started QB Friday. “We didn’t quite get there but I’m so proud of my guys I love ‘em to death and it was a great season.”

