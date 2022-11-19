Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa’s final two games of the 2022 season went down to the wire.

Undefeated Williamsburg’s stifling defense helped them against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, but couldn’t establish enough offensive momentum. The Raiders fell 10-6 in the 2A title game

“They played their hearts out and gave us a chance,” said Williamsburg head coach Curt Ritchie.

In the 3A title game, undefeated Mount Vernon took on No. 1 seed and defending champions Harlan.

The Mustangs had the Cyclones on the ropes through three quarters, but 23 unanswered points from Harlan crushed Mount Vernon, who fell 30-23.

“They didn’t expect us to punch them in the mouth like we did we battled every play,” said Henry Ryan, who filled in as the started QB Friday. “We didn’t quite get there but I’m so proud of my guys I love ‘em to death and it was a great season.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning.
One child dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dimione Walker smiles while leaving the courtroom after being convicted of killing Michael...
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing

Latest News

Marion Kid Captain Veronica Sullivan
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game
Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests
Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests
Xavier wins championship rematch against Lewis Central 45-38
Xavier wins championship rematch against Lewis Central 45-38
It's time for another editon of the KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Maria Trotta