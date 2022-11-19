Warmer, but not warm, to wrap up the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Skies stay mostly clear overnight into Sunday, with winds shifting toward the west, then south.

This will all add up to a pretty cold night tonight as lows drop into the upper single digits or low 10s. Temperatures will bounce back into the mid and upper 30s on Sunday, thanks to the combination of sunshine and southerly winds. On the flip side, breezy conditions will add an extra chill to the air during that time.

Dry conditions appear likely through the middle of the week, when a storm system could affect the central U.S. toward Thanksgiving. Right now, the exact impacts are still somewhat uncertain. If it affects our area, which is still in question, then most of those impacts would be limited to Thanksgiving Day itself. We’ll be watching closely, and providing updates as we have them between now and the busy travel holiday.

Temperatures remain in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the 9-day.

