Mt. Everest climber returns to Iowa camp that instilled sense of adventure

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Strawberry Point, Iowa (KCRG) -The first Iowa woman to climb Mt. Everest says her time at a Strawberry Point camp helped instill a sense of adventure in her life.

Jesup native Jen Loeb spoke at the Ewalu Camp and Retreat Center on Friday - her first time back since being a kid. Loeb completed the “7 summits” last year, climbing to the peaks of the tallest mountains on every continent.

“My happy place is the outdoors. When I came here to camp there was a perfect fit because I’m outdoors all day every day just running around. And so you know when it came time to just being outdoors and being active outdoors, like those two things and mountaineering, those are a perfect fit,” said Loeb.

Loeb’s book ‘Shots from the Heart’ documents her travels, journey, and conquests.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

