Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Marion girl named ‘Kid Captain’ for Iowa/Minnesota game

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has named 7-year-old Marion native Veronica Sullivan as the Kid Captain for this weekend’s Hawkeye game.

In 2016 Veronica was diagnosed with transverse myelitis after they discovered a lesion along her spinal cord. Veronica still visits medical specialists and therapists frequently as she fights the effects of Transverse Myelitis and KBG Syndrome, but as you can see she is doing great.

Today was an especially fun day with her and her St. Joes classmates in Marion.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning.
One child dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dimione Walker smiles while leaving the courtroom after being convicted of killing Michael...
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing

Latest News

After two-year moratorium passed, Cedar Rapids casino backers create political action committee
After two-year moratorium passed, Cedar Rapids casino backers create political action committee
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
Marion Kid Captain Veronica Sullivan
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game