Marion girl named ‘Kid Captain’ for Iowa/Minnesota game

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has named 7-year-old Marion native Veronica Sullivan as the Kid Captain for this weekend’s Hawkeye game.

In 2016 Veronica was diagnosed with transverse myelitis after they discovered a lesion along her spinal cord. Veronica still visits medical specialists and therapists frequently as she fights the effects of Transverse Myelitis and KBG Syndrome, but as you can see she is doing great.

Today was an especially fun day with her and her St. Joes classmates in Marion.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.