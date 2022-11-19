Learn how to fix Turkey Day mishaps in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares tips on how to fix Thanksgiving mishaps in the kitchen in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Turkey done too early?

Slice it and put it in a slow cooker on low with broth

Gravy lack flavor?

Add a splash of soy sauce. Soy sauce is rich in “umami” taste, which is a savory or meaty flavor.

Dry stuffing?

Try making stuffin’ muffins

Combine about 2 cups of cooked stuffing with 2 cups broth and 2 beaten eggs.

Spray 12 muffin tins with nonstick spray. Add stuffing and press down slightly.

Bake for 30-35 minutes at 400 degrees F, or until muffins are firm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.