First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) -“From what I am told I could have died,” said Claudio Verzilli, who was hit by a car while riding his bike. Verzilli does not remember much from Saturday, Oct. 22, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. It was the day he was hit by a car while on a bike ride. He says he heard a pop. Then, woke up in the ER where his clothes were being cut off of him.

According to authorities, the vehicle that hit him did not stop. He says he was wearing a bright green jacket and had a flasher in the back.

“For anybody to hit you and leave you in the ditch to die. Is probably the lowest thing a human can do to another human,” Verzilli said.

He is suffering from a broken neck, back, and arm. He has fractures to his shoulder, hip and ribs. He was released from the hospital last Saturday. He is confined to his bed or wheelchair until he meets with doctors in mid-January. Verzilli is hoping to be back on his bike next year.

“I just hope that I can make a full recovery. And hopefully, get back to my normal life. Meet my friends and ride with them,” Verzilli said.

We spoke with Susan Visser, the woman who admitted to police she was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit Verzilli. Visser was arrested on Thursday. She said she knows she is in trouble, says it was an accident and she feels bad. Visser also claims she got out of her vehicle and did not see anything, so she left.

She is back in court next week.

