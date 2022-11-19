Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

‘The Cookie Man’ Joe Barksdale dies

'The Cookie Man' Joe Barksdale dies
'The Cookie Man' Joe Barksdale dies(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The famous founder of Barksdale Cookies at the Iowa State Fair has died, KCCI reports.

Joe Barksdale was known as “The Cookie Man.” He started Barksdale’s Cookies in 1994. After 27 years, he and his wife gifted the cookie legacy and recipe to the State Fair, so Iowans can enjoy the cookies forever.

You can buy the cookie dough yourself now. Frozen bags are on sale through Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Iowa State Fair website.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning.
One child dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CRCSD interim superintendent gave sermon against teaching evolution and has beliefs creating...
Religious beliefs creating concern over CRCSD interim superintendent’s ability to perform job
Dimione Walker smiles while leaving the courtroom after being convicted of killing Michael...
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing

Latest News

First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim
First interview held with Knoxville hit-and-run victim
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley Found
A cold and snowy Saturday morning
A cold and snowy Saturday morning
Mountain climber
Mt. Everest climber returns to Iowa camp that instilled sense of adventure