Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Xavier wins championship rematch against Lewis Central 45-38

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier football team held on to beat Lewis Central 45-38 in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. The win marks the Saints fourth state football title in program history.

Thomas Ronan completed 10-of-12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another. Michael Cunningham led the run game carrying the ball 25 times for 170 yards. Aidan McDermott and Josef Lemker also found the end zone as the Saints completed a perfect season going 13-0.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero

Latest News

It's time for another editon of the KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Maria Trotta
It's time for another editon of the KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Maria Trotta
Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short
Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short
Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short
Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short