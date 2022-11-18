Xavier wins championship rematch against Lewis Central 45-38

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier football team held on to beat Lewis Central 45-38 in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. The win marks the Saints fourth state football title in program history.

Thomas Ronan completed 10-of-12 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another. Michael Cunningham led the run game carrying the ball 25 times for 170 yards. Aidan McDermott and Josef Lemker also found the end zone as the Saints completed a perfect season going 13-0.

