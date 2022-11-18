Waterloo man found guilty of arson connected to fatal fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury has found a Waterloo man guilty of Arson in the First Degree

On August 19th, 2022, fire crews were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a fire.

59-year-old John Spooner was located in the area by police after responding to the incident. Witnesses saw him with a large lighter at that time and video showed him in possession of a gas can immediately proceeding the fire and upon smoke coming from the structure, he discards the gas can.

The owner of the home, Tony Grider, was found deceased in his bedroom with 2nd-degree burns over his body.

Spooner still faces a separate trial for 1st-degree murder in connection to that fire.|

