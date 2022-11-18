Sundown Mountain Resort to open for season Friday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Sundown Mountain Resort is getting ready to open for the season.

Staff with the resort said the snow making crews worked around the clock to have things ready for when it officially opens at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The hours for this weekend are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See more information about hours and pricing here.

