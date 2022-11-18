Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Summit Carbon Solutions files lawsuit against counties over pipeline rules

A company hoping to build a billion dollar carbon capture pipeline across Iowa has filed lawsuits against Story and Shelby counties.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A company hoping to build a billion dollar carbon capture pipeline across Iowa has filed lawsuits against Story and Shelby counties.

It’s over new rules that would require more space between the pipeline project and homes, churches, and schools.

Summit Carbon Solutions asked the court to throw out these rules.

A decision would have broad impacts for Navigator CO2 and Wolf Carbon Solutions, two other companies proposing carbon capture pipelines in Iowa.

County officials said the new ordinances are not meant to stop the projects, but rather give people a buffer if there is a pipeline rupture.

These proposed pipelines would liquefy CO2 from ethanol and transport it underground.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon.
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire

Latest News

Just in the last week, firefighters reported eight fires in Iowa.
Officials urge fire safety precautions after several recent fires
A company hoping to build a billion dollar carbon capture pipeline across Iowa has filed...
Summit Carbon Solutions files lawsuit against counties over pipeline rules
Organizers gathered at the Coralville Lake to "flip the switch" on the holiday light display.
Organizers flip the switch on Coralville Lake holiday light display
Man convicted of killing Chris Bagley pleads guilty to assaulting inmate