Summit Carbon Solutions files lawsuit against counties over pipeline rules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A company hoping to build a billion dollar carbon capture pipeline across Iowa has filed lawsuits against Story and Shelby counties.

It’s over new rules that would require more space between the pipeline project and homes, churches, and schools.

Summit Carbon Solutions asked the court to throw out these rules.

A decision would have broad impacts for Navigator CO2 and Wolf Carbon Solutions, two other companies proposing carbon capture pipelines in Iowa.

County officials said the new ordinances are not meant to stop the projects, but rather give people a buffer if there is a pipeline rupture.

These proposed pipelines would liquefy CO2 from ethanol and transport it underground.

