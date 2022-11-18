Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town.

One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.

“One Saturday morning, I was in total shock,” said Pat Weber. “It wasn’t just somebody out taking a few shots. It went on for about a half hour to an hour.

Weber lives in Cascade, less than a half mile West of the property. Sheriff Graver said the shots were not within 200 feet of a home or near a livestock shelter. He also said the land wasn’t considered a shooting range saying it is difficult to define what can be considered a shooting range under Iowa Code, and that Kafer was using his land for legal recreational shooting. Kafer said he plans to continue shooting on the property, saying it was the whole intention of buying the land.

“We have to balance people being able to use their property and create some type of regulation,” said Cascade City Administrator Lisa Kotter.

Kotter, the Jones County Sheriff, and several residents took the issue to the Jones County Board of Supervisors. The board said the issue was brought to the County Planning and Zoning Commission.

“You can look neighboring counties and see if there are practices, they are using where they may have additional regulations,” she said.

People like Pat Weber, want a way to bring back peace and quiet to Cascade.

“It would have been nice if they said they were going to do this,” he said.

If the planning and zoning commission wants to make changes that would then need to be brought in front of the board of supervisors for approval.

