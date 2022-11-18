Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A beauty supply retailer has announced plans to close select stores and distribution centers before the end of the year.

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing about 350 stores starting in December, with most of the retail locations being in the U.S.

The retailer also said it plans to close two small distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania while transferring the volumes to larger distribution centers starting in December.

Sally Beauty Supply shared its plans during its fourth-quarter financial report, saying it has been piloting store closures in various markets with the goal of maximizing the value of its large store portfolio.

“Based on positive sales recapture rates and improved profitability within those markets, the company is accelerating its store optimization plan,” a news release shared.

The company didn’t immediately share which store locations are expected to close.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
11th Circuit stays Alabama execution; state has appealed
i9 Follow-Up: Two months after moving to Grimes, Iowa lawmaker releases bill showing water usage
i9 Follow Up: Voter challenges Sen. Jack Whitver’s voter registration, Polk County to hold hearing
CRCSD interim superintendent gave sermon against teaching evolution and has beliefs creating...
Religious beliefs creating concern over CRCSD interim superintendent’s ability to perform job