Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WXFT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon.
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
Sundown Mountain Resort is getting ready to open for the season on Friday.
Sundown Mountain Resort to open for season Friday
The lake-effect snow spawned some "thundersnow" that was caught on a security camera.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 'Thundersnow' in New York
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years