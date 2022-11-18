Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Police said she is described as a white, female 5′11″ tall and 145 pounds. Police said she has a tattoo of an eye on her right upper arm, and a tattoo of the letter R on her left upper arm.
She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and red plaid pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5491.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.