One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.

Officers said the incident appears to have started after a vehicle was vandalized.

The victim that was shot was taken to Mercy One and is currently in serious but stable condition.

Police have not made an arrest in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.