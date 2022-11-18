Officials urge fire safety precautions after several recent fires

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Just in the last week, firefighters reported eight fires in Iowa.

Officials said it’s a critical time of year for homeowners and firefighters to practice fire safety.

Heating issues are common this time of year. Home heating systems could be getting older and might not be taken care of.

The combination of cold weather plus scorching flames can be deadly.

“You have hypothermia concerns,” Bondurant Fire Department’s Chief of Emergency Services, Aaron Kreuder, said. “People don’t realize you’re going into a really hot environment, and you’re going in to put a fire out inside of the structure. You’re getting your body temperature up, you’re sweating, you’re coming out and, you know, you’re in the potentially negative degrees relatively quickly.”

Emergency Services officials say it is important to clear snow off sidewalks and fire hydrants.

Cold temperatures can affect water supply for the fire department.

And they say to make sure doorways and windows are clear if people inside need to escape or be rescued.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.