New trial date set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the Iowa teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher is now set to go to trial on May 15th.

Jeremy Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.

A judge had already granted him a change of venue. His trial will take place in Scott County.

Court documents show that Goodale and Williard Miller killed Graber over a bad grade. Investigators found her body in a park in Fairfield in November of last year, hidden under a tarp. She had been beaten with a baseball bat.

