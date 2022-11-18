New trial date set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the Iowa teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher is now set to go to trial on May 15th.
Jeremy Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.
A judge had already granted him a change of venue. His trial will take place in Scott County.
Court documents show that Goodale and Williard Miller killed Graber over a bad grade. Investigators found her body in a park in Fairfield in November of last year, hidden under a tarp. She had been beaten with a baseball bat.
