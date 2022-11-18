Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate.

Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Church and another inmate allegedly physically assaulted inmate Ethan Palmer in the bathroom in a cellblock and then dragged him out of the bathroom to continue attacking him on May 27.

The sheriff’s office said Church and the other attacker repeatedly kicked, punched, and hit Palmer with a metal lunch tray in order to prevent him from testifying in a separate drug-related case.

