Holiday Lights at the Lake ready for Thanksgiving opening in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Holiday celebrations are starting to ramp up in eastern Iowa, and people in Johnson County got the chance to check out a holiday light show a little early this week.

Organizers gathered at the Coralville Lake to “flip the switch” on the Holiday Lights at the Lake display ahead of the opening on Thanksgiving.

People will be able to walk or drive through the lights show. It benefits The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.

Once it officially opens at West Overlook Campground at Coralville Lake, located on W Overlook Road NE, it will remain open through New Year’s Eve.

The show features animated decorations sponsored by local businesses.

Jessica Wittman, the co-chair of Holiday Lights at the Lake, said this year’s display features a “Memory Lane,” an area of trees lit up in memory of loved ones who have passed.

“We saw that there were multiple generations together in one car, and they were actually engaged, spending time together, singing and talking,” Wittman said. “There weren’t a lot of devices, and families really came together.”

Admission for a walk-through is $5 and $10 for cars.

Find more information here.

