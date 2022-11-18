Show You Care
Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Eastern Iowa teams came into the UNI-Dome undefeated, but only Grundy Center left with an unblemished record.

The Spartans, after three straight state title game losses, finally won a state title, beating West Hancock 27-0 in the class A title game.

Junior quarterback Colin Gordon threw for two touchdowns, added a score on the ground and kicked two field goals.

“We couldn’t lose this year it was our year,” Gordon said postgame. “We didn’t know what to do we were just crying tears of joy and excited we didn’t know what this feeling was like really till this year.”

WACO came in undefeated against 8-player powerhouse Remsen St. Mary’s. The Warriors scored two second half touchdowns but were too deep in a Hawks hole.

Senior Drew Diers led the Warriors with 12.5 tackles.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Diers said. “Just awesome to bring that big trophy home even though it’s not the one we wanted.”

