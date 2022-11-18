Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.(FRONTIER AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-cost airline Frontier is offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you’d like.

Frontier Airlines announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023, with a limited number of passes on sale for $599.

The pass normally costs $1,999 per year. The airline said it’s GoWild! pass will automatically renew at that price but pass holders can cancel at any time.

According to Frontier, the pass is good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

However, the pass does have some fine print.

For example, the pass does not cover taxes, bag or seat fees. Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won’t earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire
2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is sharing what she wants to focus on heading into the...
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has...
Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero

Latest News

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
11th Circuit stays Alabama execution; state has appealed
i9 Follow-Up: Two months after moving to Grimes, Iowa lawmaker releases bill showing water usage
i9 Follow Up: Voter challenges Sen. Jack Whitver’s voter registration, Polk County to hold hearing
CRCSD interim superintendent gave sermon against teaching evolution and has beliefs creating...
Religious beliefs creating concern over CRCSD interim superintendent’s ability to perform job