Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Jones County
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ONSLOW, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a house fire early Friday morning.
Officials in Jones County confirmed the fire was at a home on Summit Street in Onslow.
Crews responded to the fire just after 4 a.m.
Officials have not released additional details at this time. We’re working to gather more details. Stay with TV9.
