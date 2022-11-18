Show You Care
Dubuque Holy Family Catholic Central Campus schools closed for water main break

Holy Family Catholic Central Campus schools in Dubuque are closed Friday due to a water main...
Holy Family Catholic Central Campus schools in Dubuque are closed Friday due to a water main break.,(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Catholic Schools said its central campus schools are closed Friday due to a water main break.

That includes Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, Wahlert Catholic High School and the Central Office.

Other Holy Family schools and childcare centers including Resurrection, St. Columbkille, Holy Ghost, and St. Joseph the Worker are open and remain on their normal schedules.

