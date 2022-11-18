Dubuque Holy Family Catholic Central Campus schools closed for water main break

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Catholic Schools said its central campus schools are closed Friday due to a water main break.

That includes Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, Wahlert Catholic High School and the Central Office.

Other Holy Family schools and childcare centers including Resurrection, St. Columbkille, Holy Ghost, and St. Joseph the Worker are open and remain on their normal schedules.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.