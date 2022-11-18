Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Court documents regarding January homicide reveal details of what happened

(From Left to Right) Pierra Tanee Baugh, Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, and Qiuinyana Nare Jones
(From Left to Right) Pierra Tanee Baugh, Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, and Qiuinyana Nare Jones(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.

20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that both murders were targeted incidents.

Then, on November 10th, U.S. Marshalls arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis - 33-year-old Pierra Tanee Baugh and 23-year-old Qiuinyana Nare Jones.

Baugh is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact. Jones is charged with first-degree robbery and accessory after the fact.

Court documents regarding Baugh’s and Jones’ charges are now piecing together the events leading to and surrounding Lewis’ death.

According to Baugh’s criminal complaint, Baugh and Childress conspired to rob Cordal Lewis and perpetrated the act together. Baugh searched and stole property from Lewis while Childress assaulted him. Childress was armed and used a handgun during the robbery, shooting and killing Lewis.

Baugh reportedly then aided Childress with the intent to prevent his apprehension by telling law enforcement that she had no knowledge of who shot and killed Lewis. Video surveillance captured Baugh being in direct physical proximity of both Lewis and Childress when Childress shot him. She was also captured on video attempting to hide the handgun used to shoot and kill Lewis.

Jones was captured on video surveillance driving Childress away from the scene of the crime, and then back to the scene so that he could remove evidence from Lewis’ body. Jones then drove Childress away concealing his whereabouts.

Baugh is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is set for November 28th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Onslow, in Jones County, early Friday morning.
One child dead, multiple injured in Onslow house fire
Four kids died in a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning.
4 children killed, 2 others injured in Iowa house fire
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dimione Walker smiles while leaving the courtroom after being convicted of killing Michael...
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing

Latest News

Incumbent Rob Sand will once again be the Auditor of the State of Iowa after his Republican...
Sand wins Auditor of State; challenger concedes due to ‘lack of resources’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Roshek Building in Dubuque is owned by Dubuque Initiatives. The nonprofit is selling the...
Requirements around Roshek Building development set to change again
An aerial view of Dubuque.
Daycare blocked by Historic designation, Dubuque looks to remove designation