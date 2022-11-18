Court documents regarding January homicide reveal details of what happened

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.

20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that both murders were targeted incidents.

Then, on November 10th, U.S. Marshalls arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis - 33-year-old Pierra Tanee Baugh and 23-year-old Qiuinyana Nare Jones.

Baugh is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact. Jones is charged with first-degree robbery and accessory after the fact.

Court documents regarding Baugh’s and Jones’ charges are now piecing together the events leading to and surrounding Lewis’ death.

According to Baugh’s criminal complaint, Baugh and Childress conspired to rob Cordal Lewis and perpetrated the act together. Baugh searched and stole property from Lewis while Childress assaulted him. Childress was armed and used a handgun during the robbery, shooting and killing Lewis.

Baugh reportedly then aided Childress with the intent to prevent his apprehension by telling law enforcement that she had no knowledge of who shot and killed Lewis. Video surveillance captured Baugh being in direct physical proximity of both Lewis and Childress when Childress shot him. She was also captured on video attempting to hide the handgun used to shoot and kill Lewis.

Jones was captured on video surveillance driving Childress away from the scene of the crime, and then back to the scene so that he could remove evidence from Lewis’ body. Jones then drove Childress away concealing his whereabouts.

Baugh is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is set for November 28th, 2022.

