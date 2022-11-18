Arctic air firmly in place, scattered snow still possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When you have Arctic air in place along with scattered clouds, flurries or light scattered snow showers may occur at just about any time. This is something we’ll want to watch for today along with the cold weather. Wind chills will be around zero or slightly below on the way to school and work this morning. Due to colder temperatures and lingering flurries/light snow, some slick spots may occur on the roads. This is the case for tomorrow as well. Going into Sunday, a clearer day is expected and a shift in the wind should help highs break into the mid-30s. Early next week, a slight warmup is expected to the 40s, though there will be plenty of clouds around. We are still watching some potential light precipitation around Thanksgiving and at this time, impacts appear low. Have a good weekend!

