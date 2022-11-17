UPDATE: Four children die in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – Four children have died in a house fire in Mason City Wednesday morning.

Drako Mcluer, age 6, John Michael Mcluer, age 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, age 10, and Phenix Mcluer, age 3 were all pronounced dead at the hospital. Six people in total were transported to the hospital.

According to Mason City Fire Department, it was dispatched to 509 N Washington Ave. at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a house fire. Fire crews arrived to find fire showing from the first and second floors of the house. Firefighters began rescue operations, which resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house.

Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.