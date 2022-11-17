Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

UPDATE: Four children die in Mason City house fire

House Fire
House Fire(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) – Four children have died in a house fire in Mason City Wednesday morning.

Drako Mcluer, age 6, John Michael Mcluer, age 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, age 10, and Phenix Mcluer, age 3 were all pronounced dead at the hospital. Six people in total were transported to the hospital.

According to Mason City Fire Department, it was dispatched to 509 N Washington Ave. at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a house fire. Fire crews arrived to find fire showing from the first and second floors of the house. Firefighters began rescue operations, which resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house.

Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department, and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, will be arraigned next month on drug charges.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson accused of selling meth to undercover police officer
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after...
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia

Latest News

Marion man feels blessed riding bike after stroke
Marion man blessed to be back on a bike after stroke
70-year-old local cyclist still riding after a stroke
70-year-old local cyclist still riding after a stroke
‘It’s tearing our lives apart’ - Family pushes for stronger distracted driver laws in Iowa
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and...
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe