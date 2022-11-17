Show You Care
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire

The victims were identified as 72-year-old Charles Osterkamp and 70-year-old Sheri Osterkamp.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home.

Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people inside. Responders inspected and cleared the main floor of the single-story home and then moved to the lower level where they found fire and the two victims.

The victims were identified as 72-year-old Charles Osterkamp and 70-year-old Sheri Osterkamp. Both were declared deceased at the scene.

No other occupants were inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

