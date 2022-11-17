Show You Care
‘Respect Marriage Act’ advances in US Senate test vote

Senate lawmakers took a step toward passing the "Respect for Marriage Act."
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It would require all states to recognize legal marriages from other states, including same-sex marriages.

Twelve Republicans joined Democrats in voting to start debate on the bill on Thursday.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst voted yes, but Iowa Republican Senator, Chuck Grassley, voted no.

Grassley said the bill isn’t necessary because the Supreme Court already ruled on same-sex marriage.

“It’s the law of the land, and we respect gay marriage in every state of the United States now in fact, Iowa was the first one to do this with the decision probably 10, 11, or 12 years ago and so this legislation is not necessary.”

All 50 Democrats in the Senate voted in favor of the bill. They argue it could play a key role if the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage is overturned. There have been calls for this to happen since the overturning of Roe V. Wade this year.

“It’s a simple, narrowly tailored but exceedingly important piece of legislation that will do so much good for so many Americans,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “it will make our country a better, fairer place to live.”

Sen. Schumer also said he hopes to pass the bill this week.

The final Senate votes could get pushed back until the last week of November or the start of December.

